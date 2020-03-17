Join our Apple @ Work Live Webinar on Remote Work on March 20th

Due to the worldwide pandemic, we are currently facing a lot of businesses and almost all schools being forced to move to a distance learning and remote work model without much notice. I’ve gotten a number of questions about how to enable remote work and set up distance learning tools. I thought it would be great for us to have a live webinar with our Apple @ Work community to discuss best practices and answer questions.

On Friday, March 20th at 3:30 p.m. EST, we will be hosting a live webinar. The first 100 people to register will get in to watch it live, but we will post the recording here after the fact. If you have questions now, leave them in the comments below.

Register here

 

