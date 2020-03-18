Logitech announces new keyboard case with trackpad for iPad and iPad Air

Following the announcement today that iPadOS 13.4 features rich support for mice and trackpads, Logitech has launched a new keyboard accessory for the $329 iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Air.

The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad has today appeared on the Apple Store, although shipment information is currently unavailable. There’s also a listing for a model compatible with the iPad Air.

For $149, half the price of Apple’s Magic Keyboard case for iPad Pro, you get an iPad cover that houses a trackpad and a keyboard with backlit keys.

The keyboard is full size and features a shortcut row optimized for iPadOS.

The Combo Touch case features four modes; a typing mode, a stand mode, a sketch easel mode, and a reading mode. You can detach the keyboard as required, and the case part only features a kickstand with 40 degrees of tilt. The keyboard uses the Smart Connector for power and data.

You can find out more information on Logitech’s website. Shipping and availability information will be available soon. iPadOS 13.4 will be available on March 24th.

If you don’t want to splash out any of these iPad-trackpad cases, remember you can always pair an external Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse, or any other Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. The new trackpad functionality will be available on all existing iPad models with the software update.

