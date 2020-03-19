Facebook rolling out new web design with dark mode, here’s how to opt-in

- Mar. 19th 2020 2:07 pm PT

Sliding in just a day later than its announced deadline, Facebook is starting to roll out its new design for its web experience to all users. The new UI matches what the company launched on mobile last year and comes with a dark mode option when using Facebook in a browser. Follow along for how to opt-in and turn on the new dark theme.

Facebook first teased the changes coming to its platform across mobile apps and the web last April. The iOS app got the refresh first in May 2019. After quite a delay, this past January we got another teaser of the new web design with a peek at the upcoming dark mode and a promise that it would come to users “before spring.”

Now on the first day of spring, Facebook announced the “fresh, simpler faceboo.com” is rolling out “to everyone over the next few months.” Not quite the update the company alluded to back in January but it’s nice to see the modern look that matches the iOS app.

How to opt-in to the new Facebook for the web with dark mode

  • Click the small drop-down arrow in the upper right corner and look for “Switch to New Facebook.” If you don’t see the option, check back over the coming weeks.

How to turn on dark mode in the new Facebook for the web

  • Once you’re using the new Facebook, click the drop-down arrow in the top right corner and click the “Dark Mode” toggle

We’re not quite sure yet if the dark mode respects the system-wide macOS setting. Let us know down in the comments if you have access to the new design!

