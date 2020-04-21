Facebook has added Dark Mode support to Messenger and Instagram for iOS already, but the glaring gap is the Facebook app itself. New screenshots, however, offer our first look at the Dark Mode interface the company is developing.

WABetaInfo was first to enable the unreleased Dark Mode interface in Facebook for iOS, but we have also since been able to do the same. The above screenshots offer a look at the design.

Facebook’s Dark Mode interface won’t be completely black like we’ve seen in Instagram and Messenger. Instead, it’s a grayscale design with white accents for logos and icons. This is sure to be a controversial decision among Facebook users.

Users will be able to manually enable or disable Facebook’s Dark Mode via the in-app settings pane, but there will also be support for adjusting the appearance based on your iOS preferences. This means the app will automatically change its appearance to follow your Dark Mode scheduling.

There’s no timetable on when Facebook plans to release this feature to everyone. It’s also possible that the design changes before a release, or that Facebook is testing multiple different options. You’ll also notice some inconsistencies in these screenshots, hence why the design is still under development and not publicly available yet.

Instagram for iOS added support for Dark Mode surprisingly early on, through an update to the app back in October. Facebook Messenger rolled out its own dark mode interface all the way back in April of last year, and it also supports the system-wide Dark Mode in iOS 13.

Furthermore, Facebook is also rolling out a refreshed version of its web interface that brings support for dark mode. This makes the iOS app a notable exception in the company’s continued focus on dark mode, and the feature is believed to have been in development since last summer.

What do you think of these screenshots? Would you rather Facebook for iOS adopt a true black Dark Mode or do you prefer this grayscale design? Let us know down in the comments.

