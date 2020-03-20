9to5Mac Happy Hour 269: 2020 MacBook Air, iPad Pro with trackpad, iOS 13.4

Benjamin and Zac unpack new releases from Apple including a cheaper and improved MacBook Air, Mac mini storage upgrades, the new 2020 iPad Pro model, iOS 13.4 and trackpad support coming to iPad, the new Magic Keyboard coming in May, Beats Powerbeats debut, and more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple announces WWDC 2020 coming in June as an ‘online experience’: Apple will reveal iOS 14 and more
- All-new Powerbeats replacing Powerbeats3 for $50 less, 3 hours more battery, ‘Pro’ design
- Apple announces new MacBook Air with scissor switch keyboard, $999 price point
- Apple unveils new iPad Pro with backlit Magic Keyboard case, available to order today
- Apple updates Mac mini with double the storage
