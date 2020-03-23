Apple loses $1 trillion status for now as coronavirus fallout slashes market

- Mar. 23rd 2020 6:54 am PT

As the coronavirus pandemics continues on, AAPL is seeing further declines along with the rest of the market. This morning with the opening bell, Apple’s stock dropped another 3% which put the company below a $1 trillion-dollar valuation.

Just after the markets opened this morning we saw the DJIA, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 indices, along with AAPL and most other stocks take another hit as the global health pandemic spreads.

At the time of writing, AAPL is hovering around the $220 mark, which is the value we saw Apple stock at in October of last year. That’s coming from a high of $327 just last month (which also happens to be the 52-week high).

The current share price puts Apple’s market cap at around $965-$975 billion (depending on source).

For now, it’s just Microsoft holding on to the remaining trillion-dollar valuation…

For the bigger picture, the economic impact has been so severe that the S&P 500 has dropped to the same value it saw back in 2017 when Trump took office.

