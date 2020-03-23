Oprah Talks COVID-19 free show on Apple TV+; Disney+ throttles bandwidth

- Mar. 23rd 2020 6:47 am PT

0

Apple TV+ has launched a few free Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks COVID-19. Two episodes are currently available, the first an interview with Idris Elba and his wife …

Elba tweeted on March 16 that he had tested positive, but had no symptoms.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.

His wife had not been tested at the time and also has no symptoms.

The interview was conducted via FaceTime.

In the 30-minute episode, the blurb says ‘Oprah speaks with Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, about living with COVID-19.’ That seems a tad hyperbolic when the lack of symptoms means it’s basically living in temporary self-isolation like many others.

Episode 2 is an interview with pastor Wintley Phipps on ‘the spiritual meaning of this moment.’

Unlike most shows, no Apple TV+ subscription is needed to watch.

In other streaming news, Disney+ has followed the examples of Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ in reducing streaming quality to preserve bandwidth for the many millions of people now working from home. CNET reports that the company has also been asked to delay the French launch.

Disney Plus is set to launch in Europe in a couple of days, although unfortunately for France, Disney has pushed its launch from March 24 to April 7, at the request of the French government.

Disney Plus is “proactively instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25% in all of the markets launching Disney+ on March 24th,” said Kevin Mayer, Disney’s chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International, in a statement (via Forbes).

Going even further, Disney has hinted it may reduce quality again, depending on how things go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.
Disney

Disney

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3