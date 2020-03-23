Inspiration Index helps you discover Today at Apple artists at any time

If you’re in search of inspiration, a new resource offers a shortcut to creativity. The Inspiration Index site helps you discover artists who have collaborated with Apple on Today at Apple sessions and be inspired by their work.

Today at Apple — the creative program held at every Apple Store — is built on shared social experiences and face-to-face gatherings. While the current global health situation has made these encounters indefinitely impossible, creativity must not suffer. We all depend on it to make the world a brighter place.

I’ve discovered some of my favorite illustrators, photographers, and designers after they hosted exclusive sessions at flagship Apple Stores around the world. I didn’t attend most of these sessions. Closely following the Today at Apple calendar for each city has helped me surface countless creatives I never would’ve discovered otherwise.

Apple is respected as a tastemaker in the creative community. For myself and others, Today at Apple collaborators represent an expert-curated collection of individuals producing the best new work. For artists, there’s no better place to find growth and support.

I built the Inspiration Index with a similar goal. In the past twelve months alone, the seven U.S. Apple Stores that host artist-led sessions welcomed approximately 500 creative guests. Click on the “Inspire Me” button and you’ll discover one of these artists, a link to their work, and the location and date they hosted a session. You can also browse by topic if you’re looking for a specific type of inspiration. Right now, the index includes sessions hosted back through December 2019 — just over 100 in total. When Apple Stores reopen and programming resumes, more will be added.

During these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to show your appreciation to artists you admire so they’re able to keep creating great work. The near future may prove challenging to the creative industry as the world faces an unprecedented situation. Take a minute to lift your spirits on the Inspiration Index.

