tvOS 13.4 and TV Software 7.5 updates for Apple TV now available

Along with iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.4, Apple has today released tvOS 13.4 to the public. The company doesn’t mention any new notable changes, so it’s likely that this is a minor bug fix and stability improvements update.

tvOS 13.3, which was released last year, brought a new option that lets users bring back the “Up Next” queue to the Apple TV Home screen. However, we don’t know what has changed on tvOS 13.4, which probably indicates that it has no major new features.

tvOS 13.4 is available as an over-the-air update for Apple TV 4th generation and Apple TV 4K. To download, head to Settings > System > Software Update. Users who have automatic updates on should have their Apple TV updated soon.

For users of the third-generation Apple TV, Apple has also released the Apple TV Software 7.5 with general improvements, since this model has access to the Apple TV App and Apple TV+.

