Netflix suffering from outage across the United States, users say [U: Fixed]

Netflix appears to be suffering an outage across the United States today. As first pointed out by Variety, users have taken to Twitter to complain that they’re unable to access the streaming service this afternoon.

Update: Resolved, below is a statement from a Netflix spokesperson:

“Some of our members in the US and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning. The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

DownDetector indicates that user complaints regarding Netflix’s unavailability spiked shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET. Users on Twitter say that they are seeing various error messages when trying to access Netflix, including one that reads “Error NSES-500.” This error typically “points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix,” the company says.

Netflix has acknowledged the problems many users are facing on Twitter. “We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix,” the company wrote in response to a customer complaint.

As we detailed yesterday, the coronavirus lockdowns around the world have led to a spike in video streaming usage. Netflix has reportedly seen a 47% increase over the last week and a half. In Europe, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ have all limited video streaming quality to preserve Internet bandwidth.

