SignEasy becomes first digital signing app to support Face ID

Signing documents digitally is becoming more and more common and that will only increase as cities and countries around the world adapt to shelter-in-place orders. SignEasy is out today with an update that makes it the first digital signing service to support Apple’s Face ID.

The new functionality in the Sign Easy iOS app doesn’t fully replace the need to add your digital signature throughout a document but it does add an extra layer of security to get into the app and makes it fast to complete the final step in signing a document with your face.

Here’s how SignEasy describes the update:

With this update, you can enable Face ID as a way to launch the SignEasy app, and also to complete the final step before signing a document. This feature doubles as a convenience upgrade and a security upgrade: if your phone gets stolen, or if you are working on a shared corporate device, you don’t need to worry about someone else being able to view sensitive documents or sign new documents on your behalf. Face ID prevents anyone else from accessing the paperwork that belongs to your account.

Additionally, whether or not Face ID authentication was used will be recorded in the audit trail.

In addition to capturing each signer’s details, like IP address, email address, and timestamp, the audit trail will now include whether Face ID was enabled on the device to finalize and sign the document.

SignEasy for iOS is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases starting from $5.99.

