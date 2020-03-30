Nike Run Club for iPhone and Apple Watch adds new post-run metrics and more

Nike is rolling out a nice update to the Nike Run Club app for iPhone and Apple Watch today. The update brings new interface tweaks to the Apple Watch app, as well as additional metrics to the post-run experience.

Nike says the new version of the Nike Run Club app shows additional metrics when you finish your workout. These new metrics include cadence, the speed of your fastest mile, and more.

For Apple Watch users, the Nike Run Club app has added two notable new features. First off, Apple Watch app now shows your Run Level color throughout the interface. This one of the more competitive features of Nike Run Club — you achieve different Nike Run Levels based on the total distance you’ve run with the app:

Yellow : 0-49 km (0-30 mi)

: 0-49 km (0-30 mi) Orange : 50-249 km (31-154 mi)

: 50-249 km (31-154 mi) Green : 250-999 km (155-620 mi)

: 250-999 km (155-620 mi) Blue : 1,000-2,499 km (621-1,552 mi)

: 1,000-2,499 km (621-1,552 mi) Purple : 2,500-4,999 km (1,553-3,106 mi)

: 2,500-4,999 km (1,553-3,106 mi) Black : 5,000-14,999 km (3,107-9,319 mi)

: 5,000-14,999 km (3,107-9,319 mi) Volt: More than 15,000 km (9,320 mi)

Building on that, Nike Run Club for Apple Watch also now includes something called Nike Twilight Mode. This feature shows Nike Run Level level color on your Apple Watch’s display during a workout.

Here are the full release notes for this update:

Enhanced Run Details: You can now view more post-run metrics in your activity summary, including cadence, fastest mile, and more. Apple Watch: Run Level Color: Your run level color now appears throughout the experience.

Nike Twilight Mode: Brighten up your in-run screen with your run level color.

You can download the Nike Run Club app on the App Store for free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: