Roundup: Best kid focused apps and podcasts to help with social distancing

If your kids are like my kids, they are stir crazy, ready to go back to school, and generally tired of being at home. Over the years, I’ve collected some of my favorite apps and podcasts that my kids have grown to love. So, I wanted to compile a list to help other parents in the same boat.

Kid focused podcasts

During our commutes to school, we had grown to love listening to kid-focused podcasts that told great stories. Here are some of our favorites. If you aren’t happy with your existing podcast app, check out our best podcast app article.

The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian

My wife discovered this podcast, and my kids are currently working their way through the various seasons. While we aren’t commuting much right now, we are using it as a wind-down activity before bed.

He can’t sleep, he can’t shake the feeling someone is following him, and he can’t stop the monsters who show up to smash his cake. In other words, it’s turning out to be more exciting than he expected. That’s all in the first few episodes of this award-winning, serialized podcast for kids. Finn, his friends and their pet robots aboard the Famous Marlowe 280 Interplanetary Exploratory Space Station discover uncharted planets, help aliens in far-off galaxies, and take tips from listeners back on Earth as they try to solve the universe’s great mysteries.

Stories Podcast: A Bedtime Show for Kids of All Ages

Wondery has another hit on their hand with the Stories Podcast. My kids eagerly await new episodes to be released. The stories vary between fables that are retold or original tales, but the production value is outstanding.

On the Stories Podcast, we perform a new story for your children every week. The stories range from retellings of fairy tales like Snow White to classic stories like Peter Rabbit and even completely original works. Everything is G rated and safe for all ages. The perfect kids podcast for imaginative families. Whether you’re driving with your children or just want to limit your kids’ screen time, Stories Podcast delivers entertainment that kids and parents alike will love.

Wow in the World

Wow in the World is from NPR, and I subscribe to many of their podcasts for my own listening, but their Wow in the World podcast is a great kid-focused one.

Hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz guide curious kids and their grown-ups on a journey into the wonders of the world around them. We’ll go inside our brains, out into space and deep into the coolest new stories in science and technology.

Apps for kids

Moshi Twilight Sleep Stories

If your kids are having trouble going to sleep during all the uncertainty in the world and varying school schedules, Moshi is a fun app to check out.

Join the millions of parents who use Moshi to quickly settle their kids into a peaceful, restful sleep with over 45 hours of original audio Stories, Meditations, Music and Sounds that you won’t find in any other app. Includes special guest Moshi Stories narrated by legends of stage and screen, including Goldie Hawn, Brian Blessed and Patrick Stewart. Recommended by top sleep experts and physicians.

Moshi is a free download on the App Store with multiple stories to listen to for free. There is an additional subscription ($40/year) that unlocks a lot more content.

GooseChase

Our school is using GooseChase to help get kids out in their backyard. GooseChase allows you create a game, assign points to tasks, and then invite your friends. It would be a fun way to create competition in your friend group, family, or neighborhood.

At GooseChase Adventures, we’ve combined the tried and true scavenger hunt with smartphone technology to create one of the most exciting activities out there. More than just a standalone app, the GooseChase platform lets you create and facilitate a customized scavenger hunt in minutes. Here’s how it works:

GooseChase is a free download on the App Store. For personal use, it’s free, but education and corporate accounts have additional fees.

Khan Academy Kids

Khan Academy is well known among the education scene for offering a wealth of free content, and they now have a kid focused app that is very useful for parents wanting to make sure their kids are staying on track.

Children can learn reading, language, writing, math, social-emotional development, problem-solving skills, and motor development. Open-ended activities and games like drawing, storytelling, and coloring encourage creativity and self-expression. A cast of adorable animal characters will guide children through lessons, and our adaptive learning path will customize their experience to help them master different skills.

Khan Academy Kids is free with no ads or in-app purchases, and it can be downloaded on the App Store.

Wrap Up On Kid Focused App and Podcasts

These kid focused apps and podcasts are just a few of my recommendations, but I’d love to hear from our readers if they have additional suggestions. What are your favorite kid focused apps and podcasts?

