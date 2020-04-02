Apple, Laurene Powell Jobs and Leonardo DiCaprio launch America’s Food Fund in response to coronavirus crisis

Apple today launched the America’s Food Fund, hosted on GoFundMe, along with partners including Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and the Ford Foundation. The project aims to support food access for vulnerable people across the United States.

The donations will go towards the World Central Kitchen and Feeding America nonprofit organizations.

You can hear more details about the aims of the fund in the latest episode of Oprah Talks COVID-19 on Apple TV+. On the show, Oprah Winfrey hosts a conversation over FaceTime with Chef José Andrés and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. Winfrey personally commits a $1 million donation.

You can watch the Oprah Talks series for free in the TV app, no subscription required.

No one can be well if they’re not well fed, and we can only overcome this crisis if we make sure that every person has the essentials that they need to care for themselves, their families and the vulnerable people in their lives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “World Central Kitchen and Feeding America do heroic work, and if there is any lesson in this time that we must spend apart, it’s that we are stronger and more resilient when we support one another.”

On the latest episode of #OprahTalks COVID-19, Oprah speaks with @chefjoseandres, founder of @wckitchen, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of @feedingamerica, about the launch of America’s Food Fund. pic.twitter.com/YozqpBRYV1 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 2, 2020

The GoFundMe was seeded with a $12 million starting level, thanks to donations from Apple and the other launch partners. They are currently aiming to raise an additional $3 million in donations from the general public. You can help the cause by donating here.

Apple is supporting communities affected by the coronavirus in many different areas. Apple previously announced it has sourced 10 million N95 masks for health professionals.