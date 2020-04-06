Soulver smart calculator app for Mac adds new ‘QuickSoulver’ feature, time zone conversions, more

One of my favorite Mac apps is Soulver, which is a sort of hybrid between a calculator app and a text editor. A new update today brings Soulver for Mac to version 3.3 with new features like QuickSoulver, time zone conversions, and much more.

QuickSoulver is a new feature in Soulver that makes it easy to perform “throwaway” calculations using the app. You can access QuickSoulver in the Soulver app itself, or via the menu bar or with a global hotkey.

Here’s how the feature works:

Perform “throwaway” calculations in a Spotlight-like interface

QuickSoulver floats above other windows, so you can use it from anywhere in macOS

Access QuickSoulver from the menu bar (enable this in the QuickSoulver preference pane)

Global hotkey (set the hotkey in the QuickSoulver preference pane)

Soulver for Mac version 3.3 also brings support for time zone conversions. This means you can easily convert time zones in Soulver using the app’s signature natural language functionality. For example, you can type “6pm Sydney to Chicago” or “2am PST to GMT.”

Today’s update also sees support for time in the format of HH:MM:SS, which is commonly used in timers and to measure laps. There’s also now support for if, then, and else statements for those who really want to take their calculations to the next level, as well as a new random number generating function.

Soulver is available with a 30-day trial and for $29.95 after that. 9to5Mac readers can get 15% off with promo code “9to5Mac” at checkout.

Here are the full release notes for new features in Soulver 3.3:

Added standard comparison operators (==, !=, <, >, <=, >=) and a boolean type (‘true’ or ‘false’) Files & sheets Making a new Soulver file no longer requires the file to be saved to disk before editing

You can now open Soulver 2 files using the Open dialog (⌘O). As a result the import menu item has been been removed. You still import from the Open dialog, by clicking “Options” and ticking the checkbox Totals When totalling lines with incompatible types, the bottom-most summable lines will be added and shown in the final total

The quick total now respects your chosen font, rather than using the system font URL Schemes

Added a new URL to open a specific sheet. To make a URL for opening a sheet, control-click on the sheet in the sidebar, and choose “Copy Link”, or from the “Sheet” menu.

