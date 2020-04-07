Facebook launches experimental Tuned iOS chat app for couples

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team has released its newest app today for iOS. Named “Tuned” the app is aimed at offering “space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves.”

To help Tuned stand out from other messaging options, including the company’s own Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, the NPE Team highlights the ability to “build a digital scrapbook” and use other features like sharing your mood and “exchanging” music with Spotify integration (via The Information).

Here’s how Facebook’s NPE Team describes Tuned:

A private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you’re apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments. Tuned is built by the NPE Team, from Facebook. FEATURES: Private, scrapbook-style feed between just the two of you

Connect your Spotify account to share songs and playlists

Set your mood and see how your partner is feeling

Send photo snapshots, notes, cards, voice memos and more to show you care

Express yourself with custom stickers and reactions

Notably, the pledge of a “private space” may be hard to swallow for many coming from Facebook with its history or privacy gaffes over the years, but in any case, Tuned is a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

As noted by The Verge, other apps the NPE Team has created include Hobbi and meme-making offering called Whale that seems to have been pulled from the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: