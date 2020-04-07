Apple releases iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 with FaceTime and Bluetooth bug fixes, more

Apple is releasing iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 to the public today. These updates follow the public release of iOS 13.4 last month and focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, and security enhancements.
Apple started beta testing iOS 13.4.5 last week, leaving many to wonder where iOS 13.4.1 was. The update is rolling out now to iPhone and iPad users. Here are the release notes:
- Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier
- Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail
And for iPad users:
- Fixes an issue where devices running iPadOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier
- Addresses an issue on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) where the flashlight may not turn on after tapping the Flashlight button in Control Center or on the Lock screen
- Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail
While Apple’s release notes don’t mention it, iOS 13.4.1 also could include a fix for a VPN vulnerability. As we’ve reported, a bug in iOS 13.3.1 and later prevents VPNs from encrypting traffic, but we’ve not yet confirmed if there is a fix in today’s update.
Notice any other major changes in today’s release of iOS 13.4.1? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac. There are no updates to Mac, Apple Watch, or Apple TV today as of right now.
