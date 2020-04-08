Piper Sandler: Teen iPhone ownership hits new high as AirPods and Apple Watch also grow

Piper Sandler is out today with its latest semiannual survey highlighting teen interest in brands and spending habits. According to the the latest Taking Stock With Teens survey, iPhone ownership has hit a new all-time high of 85%, up from 83% in the same survey last year.

Building on current iPhone ownership numbers, 88% of respondents said they expect their next phone to be an iPhone, which is also the highest number ever for the semiannual survey. 8% of respondents said they expect their next smartphone to be Android powered, down from 10% in the fall 2019 survey.

For the first time, Piper this year introduced an AirPods question in the survey as well. 52% of teens said they already own AirPods, while 18% said they don’t currently own them, but plan to buy them within the next 12 months.

And finally, Apple Watch adoption continues to grow with 25% of teens surveyed saying they own the wearable, up from 20% in the fall data. With the growing teen interest in AirPods and Apple Watch, Piper Sandler believes there is increasing interest in “complementary hardware products” to the iPhone.

Other notes of interest from this spring’s survey:

Instagram remains the most frequented social media platform for the fourth consecutive survey; TikTok debuts in third spot

Netflix surpasses YouTube as No. 1 daily video consumption; Disney+ debuts in top 5 ahead of Amazon and Apple TV+

Amazon continues to climb as teens’ No. 1 preferred online shopping mindshare at 53% —10x higher than the No. 2 ranking, Nike

As has been noted in the past, including by Philip Elmer-DeWitt, this semiannual survey is generally skewed towards kids with money to spend. There were 5,200 respondents with self-reported spending of $2,300 for the year, and average household income of $65,000.

You can read more from the Piper Sandler survey here. Alongside the survey, Piper has also increased its price target for APPL to $300 from $260.

