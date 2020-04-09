Facebook rolling out Quiet Mode feature on iOS for muting notifications, limiting screen time

Facebook is taking a page out of Apple’s Screen Time playback and rolling out a new Quiet Mode feature to the Facebook app. This feature allows you to set a schedule for when you want to mute notifications from the Facebook app and more.

When Quiet Mode is enabled, you can mute all notifications from the Facebook app and even see a warning when you try to open the app. For instance, if you have Quiet Mode enabled and you open the Facebook app, you’ll see a splash screen telling you that the feature is enabled with a countdown to when it will turn off.

Quiet Mode builds on existing digital wellbeing tools in the Facebook app. You can see new details on how much time you spend in the Facebook app, including breakdowns by day, week, time of day, and more. You can also, of course, choose to bypass Quiet Mode altogether.

Facebook announced the new Quiet Mode feature in an update to its ongoing blog post about “keeping people safe and informed about the coronavirus.” The company wrote:

We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app. We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive.

Quiet Mode mimics some of the functionality offered by Apple’s own Screen Time tools, such as the App Limits feature that allows you to set “set daily time limits for app categories” on iOS. Learn more about Screen Time here. You could also just turn off notifications completely for the Facebook app through the iOS built-in Settings app.

The new Quiet Mode feature in Facebook is rolling out now on iOS, with Facebook saying it will be live for all users by May. You can look for the new features by opening the Facebook app, tapping the far-right menu in the navigation bar, and looking for the “Your Time on Facebook” option.

