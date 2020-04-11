IKEA’s HomeKit smart blinds are now available to order online from $129

IKEA continues to slowly but surely make its HomeKit-enabled smart blinds available for purchase. After gradually rolling out to IKEA stores around the United States in October, IKEA has now made the FYTUR and KADRILJ smart blinds available for online purchase as well.

As first noticed on Reddit, IKEA’s HomeKit blinds are now available throughout the United States for shipping. This means you can place the order online and have the blinds shipped directly to you, as opposed to visiting an IKEA store to complete the purchase.

Availability seems to vary by your location as well as the size and color you want to order. Shipping cost also vary based on your location, as noted by shoppers on Reddit. It seems to be based on your proximity to a store or distribution center.

IKEA first released its smart blinds in the United States back in October, but availability has never really been widespread. Supply has varied wildly from one store to another, but online availability aims to fix that to at least a certain degree.

IKEA’s smart blinds also first launched without HomeKit support, despite the company originally promising HomeKit support from the start. HomeKit control came to the FYTUR and KADRILJ blinds via a firmware update earlier this year. Here’s a look at how they work through the Home app and with Siri.

The smart blinds from IKEA are appealing to many people because they’re far cheaper than alternatives on the market, but your design options are limited to a blackout option and a less opaque option.

IKEA’s smart blinds range in price from $129 to $179, and you’ll also need the TRADFRI hub in order to enable HomeKit control. You can check online availability and place your order through IKEA’s website. Have you tried out IKEA’s smart blinds? Let us know down in the comments!

