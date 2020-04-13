Views from a socially distant walk in the woods — podcasts and photo walks

Monday morning arrived this week before I was ready for it. Fortunately the weather outdoors was more inviting than the day before. I took the opportunity to break my recent unhealthy habit of nearly-no-fitness to go outside, listen to a few podcasts, and take a walk.

Podcast episodes

We’re all in this together, so I’ll share the three very different podcast episodes I enjoyed during my walk today:

NASA’s Curious Universe – Episode One: Only on Earth: When you think of NASA, you might think of all the incredible mysteries of outer space. But we’re also pretty invested in another very special place … our home. In this episode, join us as we celebrate all the ways NASA keeps an eye on our home planet.

– Episode One: Only on Earth: When you think of NASA, you might think of all the incredible mysteries of outer space. But we’re also pretty invested in another very special place … our home. In this episode, join us as we celebrate all the ways NASA keeps an eye on our home planet. Slate Political Gabfest – Relationships During a Pandemic: In this special episode of the Political Gabfest John, Emily and David are joined by therapist Esther Perel to discuss how the coronavirus is affecting relationships, and what we can all do to support one another, process grief and tap into increased compassion during this time.

– Relationships During a Pandemic: In this special episode of the Political Gabfest John, Emily and David are joined by therapist Esther Perel to discuss how the coronavirus is affecting relationships, and what we can all do to support one another, process grief and tap into increased compassion during this time. Back to Work – Sunday Afternoon Feeling: Expertise is difficult to explain—let alone to teach; the Sunday Scaries are real; it’s an interesting (and surprising) time for people with anxiety and depression; let’s keep trying to give each other a break; some follow-up on Descript and the One-Drawer Project; You Look Nice Today is back; finally, Dan has some tips on surviving working from home.

Everything is weird and uncertain and sometimes scary right now, but it still blows me away that it’s possible to take a walk in the woods and stream podcast episodes over a cellular connection on my watch. Pair that with playback that comes through in-ear earphones with microphones that pipe in ambient sounds around me. That’s remarkable when you think about it.

Fresh air

There’s a national wildlife refugee for the sandhill crane about a mile from my house in Mississippi. It’s one of a few places along the Gulf Coast that reminds me of how the area looks without construction. Without looking at the map to break the illusion, it’s almost like walking onto another planet.

iPhone 11 Pro Max, ultra-wide

iPhone 11 Pro Max, panorama

If you live somewhere with a safe place to practice social distancing while resetting your mind, an outdoor walk with a podcast, music, or just nature might be the medicine you need. Using your iPhone to capture the moment and share the experience is a great way to stay connected too — especially when not everyone can have the same view as you right now.

Mix of iPhone 11 Pro Max and Sony RX100 VI shots

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: