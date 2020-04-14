Tempo run log app now available on Apple Watch with mileage totals and motivational complications

Running can be hard, even when you’re motivated by a clear goal like an upcoming race or running with a friend. Add in a global pandemic and months of cancelled races and running can feel impossible.

Tempo, my favorite run logging app for iPhone, wants to change that. Starting today, Tempo includes an all-new Apple Watch app that motivates you to hit the ground running.

New on Apple Watch

Tempo has always worked with the Apple Watch, but the app wasn’t actually on the Apple Watch until now. That’s because Tempo encourages runners to use Apple’s built-in Workout app for tracking exercise. This helps provide the most accurate data to Tempo’s running log on the iPhone.

That’s still the case today. What’s new is that you can now view your mileage totals at a glance on the Apple Watch. This is a feature I really wanted after accepting that every spring and summer race on my calendar was cancelled.

Tempo for Apple Watch displays four mileage totals inside the app: most recent run, this week, this month, and this year. Tempo is also available as a complication on your watch face for the first time ever.

Miles add up

Glancing at my Apple Watch and seeing how many miles I’ve ran this month is a huge motivational factor for me. Running just one or two miles every other day will steadily increase that number on your watch face and become a point of pride.

Tempo lets you choose which mileage total you prefer for the watch face complication, too. You can select between week, month, and year mileage totals depending on your goal or preference. Tempo will also encourage you to go for a run if you haven’t logged any miles within your chosen timeframe.

Great for walkers

The app isn’t just for runners, either. Tempo also includes two options for including walking workouts as miles logged. From the iPhone app, you can select all working workouts or walking workouts.

Not quite ready to start running just yet? These options include the same benefits for users who just want some extra motivation to go outside and log a gentle exercise with the Apple Watch.

Availability

Tempo is available for free on the App Store with standard mile tracking features. Support future development and unlock much more data including the new Apple Watch app with Tempo Premium. Try these features for free for 14 days then subscribe for $9.99/year.

Tempo is developed with privacy in mind by a single independent developer, not a $100 billion shoe company. This means feature requests and adoption of new technologies can happen much faster, which helps keep me motivated as a runner.

