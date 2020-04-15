Apple @ Work Podcast: What are your options for selling old Apple gear in the enterprise and K-12?

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Mark Rand of Diamond Assets to discuss how customers can handle reselling and trading in old Apple computers and iPads after their leases are up.

