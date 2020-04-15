Twelve South launches ‘ColorKit’ wrap system for MacBook Pro in five colors

Twelve South is out today with its latest Apple accessory to spice up your MacBook Pro. ColorKit is a wrap system that covers your whole computer and even includes a matching keyboard cover in a choice of five colors.

Here’s how Twelve South describes the new product:

ColorKit for MacBook is the easy and fun way to change the color of MacBooks, inside and out. Use ColorKit to personalize your MacBook, making it stand out from the sea of same silver and grey Macs in coffee shops, conference rooms and classrooms. ColorKit includes a solid color wrap for the top, bottom and deck of your MacBook, and a matching ombre shaded keyboard cover.

ColorKit is available in aqua, black, coral, forest green, and deep rose for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Twelve South asking for feedback from customers on which MacBook it should release ColorKit for next.

ColorKit details:

Changes & personalizes the color of MacBook inside and out

Includes wraps to cover the top, bottom, deck and keyboard of MacBook

Protects and preserves the surface of your MacBook

The wrap system uses the same “lightweight adhesive” that Twelve South’s SurfacePad does and is said to be easily re-applied if you don’t get the installation right on the first try. Further, if you ever want to remove it, it won’t leave any residue or mess behind.

ColorKit for MacBook uses a lightweight adhesive (just like SurfacePad) that holds the wraps in place. If you don’t get the clings perfectly straight the first time, just peel them off and reposition. ColorKit protects the finish of your MacBook Pro from scratches and discoloration on the keyboard deck. The included soft silicone keyboard cover adds another layer of protection. When you’re ready to trade your MacBook Pro or sell it, peel off ColorKit to reveal a residue-free, like new finish.

ColorKit is available now from Twelve South priced at $29.99. Check out more from Twelve South including its Working From Home collection on its Amazon storefront and website.

