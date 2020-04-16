Apple releases first public beta of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 today

Apple is releasing the first public beta of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 today. Apple started beta testing this update earlier this month for developers, and released the second developer beta yesterday. [U: Now available]

iOS 13.4.5 is focused primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements. The release notes for this update are generic. “This beta version of iOS 13.4.5 contains bug fixes and improvements,” Apple says.

One change is that with iOS 13.4.5, users can now share the music they’re listening to on Instagram and Facebook Stories. Previously, this was only possible before using third-party tools.

Apple released iOS 13.4.1 last week to the public. Here are the release notes that accompanied that update:

Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

Spot any major changes in the first public beta of iOS 13.4.5? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: