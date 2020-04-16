To help celebrate the launch of its new Hardshell lineup, Incase is giving away a 16” MacBook Pro along with one of its new HardShell cases.

Head below for more info on how you can increase your odds of taking home the giveaway bundle worth over $2,448 and a closer look at the new Hardshell cases for MacBook Pro.

Incase Hardshell for MacBook Pro

For those looking to protect their current laptop, Incase (creators of the original hardshell for MacBook) just launched its new Hardshell cases for the MacBook Pro that incorporate a premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate and other upgrades. These tried and tested cases from Incase offer a durable but lightweight option that you can rely on to protect and preserve your MacBook. The Hardshell also features a thorough ventilation system engineered for optimal airflow. Additionally, the transparency of the Hardshell Dots line allows the aesthetic of MacBook to remain on display, while maintaining the potential trade-in value for future devices. Check out the new line now:

You can head over to Incase now and check out everything including the new HardShell cases for MacBook Pro.

Enter the giveaway:

From now until 11:59 PST on April. 27, 2020 – readers can enter to win a MacBook Pro 16” and Incase Hardshell. Readers that enter the MacBook Pro sweepstakes will receive a one-time 20% off coupon that can be used on Incase.com until May 31, 2020.

Enter multiple times: Incase is allowing the opportunity for multiple entries. After you’ve submitted your initial entry via email submission, be sure to increase your odds of winning by hitting up some friends. While this may require some extra leg work, a brand new MacBook Pro should make it worth the time. Entrants can earn an additional five entries by ‘visiting’ Incase on Instagram. For those feeling a little more ambitious, you can simply copy the link found on on the entry form and forward it to friends and fam for an additional five entries per referral. As always though, check the official rules on the giveaway page to verify that your submissions are valid.

