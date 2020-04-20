Customer support platform Conversocial adds support for Apple Business Chat

Conversocial, one of the leading customer experience platforms, has announced support for Apple’s Business Chat service today. This means that brands using Conversocial for customer support can now easily integrate Apple Business Chat.

Apple’s Business Chat platform is an easy way for customers to connect with brands. The feature allows users to easily communicate with companies directly from the Messages app on iOS.

Conversocial announced in a press release today:

“We are proud to support Apple Business Chat, which offers a powerful, engaging new way for businesses to connect with their customers where they are and when they want, using the Messages app on Apple products,” said Ido Bornstein-HaCohen, CEO of Conversocial. “Businesses that use Conversocial can easily sign up to use Apple Business Chat beta to power conversational messaging.”

The above screenshot shows how a brand using Conversocial can integrate Apple Business Chat. The option will now appear alongside other support options, prompting users to communicate with a brand directly in the Messages app on iOS, iPadOS, and Mac.

What this all means for the end-user is that we should see even more brands soon adding support for Apple’s Business Chat platform. Conversocial is used by “hundreds” of brands for customer support and communication, including Audi, Tesco, Hertz, British Airways, and Alaska Airlines.

You can read more in the full press release below.

