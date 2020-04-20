Sony’s 2020 HomeKit and AirPlay 2-enabled TVs now available from $599

We saw Sony launch some of its first TVs with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality last year and now most of the new 2020 lineup with Apple integration is available to buy. The latest Sony models with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support range from $599 to $9,999.

Sony’s smart TV models for 2020 announced today all have 4K HDR displays with the differences coming in the type of backlighting (LED vs OLED, array type, etc.), size, image processors, and other features like Dolby Vision.

The great thing for Apple users is that the common theme is all of them include HomeKit and AirPlay 2 integration.

Here’s a look at all the new models available to order now from the 4K LED X800H series that starts at $599.99 to the A8H OLED series, Z8H 8K series, and more.

Sony X800H series

Step into a new world of 4K HDR color, contrast and clarity. See beautiful pictures, rich with real world detail and texture, powered by our 4K HDR processor X1™. Enjoy expanded, vivid color with the TRILUMINOS™ Display for a more true-to-life picture. Sony’s Android TV with Google Assistant makes life smart with access to favorite content and smart home devices.9 The X800H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 2.

Here are the X800H models now available (many on sale):

Sony X900H series

All of customers’ favorite content is displayed in rich and life-like 4K HDR. The X900H is engineered with picture quality in mind, complimented by Full Array LED, TRILUMINOS™ Display and X-Tended Dynamic Range technologies, which contribute to an experience that accurately portrays everything users watch and play. Acoustic Multi-Audio beautifully matches picture and sound with discretely mounted tweeters8. The X900H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 2.

All the X900H models up for sale:

Sony X950H series

Explore a new level of contrast with the Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate. With advanced Full Array LED technology, customers will see crystal-clear 4K HDR images in everything they watch. Bright and dark scenes feel more natural, and colors are even more true-to-life with the TRILUMINOS™ display. Enjoy a stunning picture with the smooth motion of X-Motion Clarity with a flexible 2-way stand for a seamless viewing experience. Acoustic Multi-Audio™ beautifully matches picture and sound with discretely mounted tweeters. The X950H delivers dazzling detail and color with HDR, Dolby Vision™5, IMAX Enhanced™6 and Netflix Calibrated Mode7. Stay focused on the big picture with a slim and flush design and thin aluminum bezel. The X950H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 2, along with hands-free Google Assistant.

A8H BRAVIA OLED series

Experience an ultra-realistic image with the power of OLED technology. The powerful Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate utilizes more than 8 million individual pixels to create an image with exquisite contrast and vibrant color. Pixel Contrast Booster supercharges each pixel to deliver incredible picture quality. With pictures created by millions of individually controlled pixels, everything is sharp and clear on OLED. With Sony’s X-Motion Clarity™ technology, even fast action stays smooth and clear. Acoustic Surface Audio produces 2.1 channel sound from the entire screen, creating an immersive multi-dimensional audio experience. The A8H fits seamlessly into any room with a flexible 2-way stand providing a low-profile design for a distraction-free viewing experience. The stand can be adjusted to raise the TV to fit a soundbar seamlessly, in addition to the option for slim-wall mounting using Sony’s ultra slim wall-mount bracket, SU-WL8554. The A8H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 2.

Z8H 8K HDR LED TVs

Here’s how Sony describes its upcoming high-end 8K sets:

Astonishing detail is revealed with 8K resolution1 and the processing power to match. Vibrant colors, incredible clarity and amazing contrast create a picture unlike anything experienced before on a TV display. Most content can be upscaled to lifelike 8K resolution on the Z8H.2 Our Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate precisely analyzes and processes data to power 8K pictures with four times the resolution of 4K for scenes rich in depth, texture and detail. Even images filmed in 4K and Full HD are upscaled close to 8K resolution by 8K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 8K database. Content is then further enhanced by Object-based Super Resolution to reproduce virtually real-world textures. Every single pixel is enhanced beautifully by Sony’s Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate. In addition to the powerful processor, the new Z8H comes packed with premium offerings. See exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation of TRILUMINOS™ Display. Experience enhanced brightness and incredible contrast with Full Array LED and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO. Acoustic Multi-Audio with vibrating Frame Tweeter delivers a unique and truly immersive sound experience. Additionally, the Z8H has compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Airplay 23, along with hands-free Google Assistant.

