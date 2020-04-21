Adobe now bundling Fresco illustration app with Photoshop for iPad subscription

Adobe has announced an update today that sees Photoshop for iPad include its recent Fresco painting and drawing app for free. The new Photoshop + Fresco premium bundle is available for Creative Cloud subscribers as well as those who just use Photoshop and Fresco on iPad.

9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber previously reviewed Adobe Fresco and said it’s “easily the most realistic painting tool built for the iPad yet.”

On its own, Fresco for iPad is priced at $9.99/month with Photoshop priced at the same, for a total of $20/month. Now Adobe has announced that it is bundling Fresco with Photoshop at the $9.99 price (and including it with any existing or new Creative Cloud subscriptions through Adobe or purchased through Apple’s App Store.

The offer is available to customers who buy Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to Adobe Fresco premium through the App Store, as well as to Creative Cloud customers who buy the Photoshop Single App or All Apps plan on Adobe.com. Early adopters who already have a Creative Cloud membership are eligible too. Sweet deal.

Adobe highlighted the flexibility and power that comes with Photoshop for iPad and also pointed out the vast brush selection that comes with Fresco premium.

With Adobe Fresco premium, you get access to more than a thousand additional brushes, plus you can import your own brushes.

For a detailed look at Fresco, be sure to check out our full review. Adobe also shared tips on using Fresco along with your Photoshop workflow.

