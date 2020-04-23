ESPN for Apple TV now lets you auto play 3 live games/channels at once on home screen

- Apr. 23rd 2020 9:14 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Just in time for the 2020 NFL draft starting this evening, April 23rd, ESPN has updated its Apple TV app with the ability to auto play 3 live channels/games simultaneously.

ESPN’s most recent update this week for iOS, tvOS, and watchOS only mentions “Bug fixes and optimizations” but the company’s Senior Director of Product shared about the new feature on Twitter.

We launched a new version of the @espnapp on tvOS today. Fav feature is 3up auto play of live channels it’s glorious. I can’t wait for the draft. Go team.

That’s great timing for those who want to watch the NFL draft that starts tonight while keeping an eye on other channels and browsing around.

The 3up auto play of live channels feature also would have been great for March Madness but we’ll have to wait until next year to take advantage of that since the NCAA championships were canceled due to the pandemic.

A bit different, ESPN for Apple TV has allowed users to watch four games simultaneously since 2017 but that takes up your entire screen, while the latest 3up auto play feature allows you see multiple live channels/games and still browse featured content on the ESPN home screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intego Mac Security X9 50% off

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.
ESPN

ESPN

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.