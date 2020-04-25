Hands-on: Teamstack lets you securely manage your cloud apps with ease [Video]

Below we go hands-on with Teamstack, a new cloud identity and access management platform from the devs that make the popular Eversign eSignature platform.

If you’ve never used a platform for managing the accounts your workforce has access to, or if you’re looking for a new solution, Teamstack packs in a ton of value. With secure, convenient access to over 500+ apps (including G Suite, Slack, Dropbox, etc.) this platform gives you everything you need to onboard, manage and automate all of the accounts and permissions you need for employees, coworkers, customers and more. That includes single sign on via SAML, passwordless login, browser extension support, form-based and multi-factor authentication, one-click provisioning for onboarding and offboarding and much more.

You can try Teamstack for free for 6 months with all add-ons for a limited time with code “9to5Mac”.

Head below for a closer look at Teamstack:

Hands-on with Teamstack:

As you’ll see in our hands-on above, Teamstack allows you to manage all of your cloud app accounts via the app’s easy to use Secure Cloud Directory interface. This includes securely storing users and passwords, User Group and Application Management, Individual User Activity Logs, User Suspension, and much more. This will allow you to perform tasks like setting specific policies, creating users and groups that enforce those policies, and managing everything with one-click in real-time.

Single sign on via SAML & Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Single sign-on in Teamstack (including for SAML apps) means your users will be able to enter one set of login credentials to access all of the apps they need. Once a user signs into their Teamstack account, they’ll get an intuitive dashboard to manage and access all of their apps.

Additionally, a browser extension gives employees on-the-fly access to apps at any time with one-click and without additional authentication. Teamstack also has full support for apps that use Form-Based authentication (FBA) via a browser extension, as well as mobile app support (including iOS & android key chain) coming soon.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with Teamstack allows you to increase security with support for many of the most popular methods, including WebAuthn (TouchId on Mac, Windows Hello on Win, FIDO2), TOTP (Google Authenticator), SMS Codes and more.

One-Click Provisioning

Teamstack’s one-click provisioning provides user-friendly operation, for example, adding or removing users from all your applications with a single click. Which can, of course, make onboarding and offboarding users extremely quick and easy, while also supporting group-based provisioning for managing access for the user groups you create, suspending users and app access, and more in real-time.

Extended Audit Trail & Security Policies

Add-ons available in Teamstack include the Audit Trail feature for tracking activity within your organization and detecting and preventing fraudulent log-in attempts. Also available is a Security Policies add-on that allows you to define security policies such as enforcing Multi-Factor Authentication, specifying allowed log-in locations, maintaining IP blacklists, and more.

You can try Teamstack for free for 6 months with all add-ons for a limited time with code “9to5Mac”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: