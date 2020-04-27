Apple expands App Store Search Ads to Russia

Apple’s App Store Search Ads have now arrived in Russia for developers to promote their apps to a wider audience.

Apple announced the availability on its developer site today and highlighted a $100 credit when creating a new Search Ads account:

Promote your apps to customers on the App Store in Russia with Apple Search Ads — an efficient and easy way for people to discover your app the very moment they’re searching for apps like yours. If you sign up for a new Apple Search Ads account, you can take advantage of a 100 USD credit to reach customers in 60 countries and regions.

In March, Apple expanded App Store Search Ads to 46 countries as well as included some new tools for budgeting and more.

Alongside the 46 new countries, Apple has added new ways for developers to manage the budgets for their campaigns. Single campaigns can now be assigned to run across multiple regions, whereas previously a developer would have to configure a campaign for every single country individually.

You can learn more about Search Ads on Apple’s landing page here.

