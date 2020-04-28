Counterpoint Research: Strong iPhone 11 shipments help Apple gain marketshare in India

New data from Counterpoint Research today indicates that Apple’s marketshare in India continues to grow. While Apple still faces strong competition from companies like Xiaomi, the iPhone 11 and various pricing promotions have helped attract new buyers.

According to the report, the smartphone market in India grew by 4% year-over-year during Q1 2020. While shipments in January and February increased compared to last year, a 19% drop in March, due to coronavirus, drove down the overall figures for the quarter.

For Apple specifically, Counterpoint Research indicates that Apple was the third-fastest growing band during the quarter in India, thanks to 79% growth. realme grew 119% YoY in Q1 2020, while OPPO shipments grew 83%.

Apple also successfully dominated the “ultra-premium” market, with 55% marketshare. Nonetheless, Apple still doesn’t account for a sizable portion of the overall smartphone market, with Xiaomi, Vivio, and Samsung leading the way.

Apple grew a strong 78% YoY driven by strong shipments of iPhone 11 and multiple discounts on platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. In the ultra-premium segment (>INR 45000, $600 ) it was the leading brand with a market share of 55%.

Looking forward, 2020 smartphone shipments are expected to decline by 10% in India due to COVID-19. Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research said:

“For OEMs, a lot of work will be needed to restart operations once the lockdown is lifted. This will range from managing existing inventory across all distributor and retail touchpoints and supporting retailers sell-through older inventory. Also, if the lockdown is lifted in phases starting with the green zone areas, OEMs will have to align their channel and sales strategies to drive sales in these non-affected areas.”

You can read the full report from Counterpoint Research here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: