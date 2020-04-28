Hulu app crashing for many iPhone and Apple TV users

- Apr. 28th 2020 5:44 am PT

0

The Hulu app is crashing today for many Apple device owners as the service experiences unexpected outage for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users.

The most common symptom of the problem is that the Hulu app simply crashes to the home screen. However, readers who are able to get into the main portal of the Hulu app are also reporting errors when attempting to actually stream any content.

There does not appear to be a workaround. Rebooting or reinstalling the app does not restore access to the streaming service. You just have to sit tight and wait for Hulu to fix the problem.

It is likely that Hulu will be able to resolve the issue on the server-side, without issuing updates to the native clients.

Hulu subscribers are naturally airing their frustrations on social media. We will update this story if Hulu releases a statement on the downtime.

