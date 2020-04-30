Tim Cook: iMessage and FaceTime saw record daily use in Q2, Apple News reached 125M users

- Apr. 30th 2020 2:21 pm PT

0

During Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings call this afternoon, Tim Cook revealed that both iMessage and FaceTime have set new all-time records for daily use amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With most everyone sheltering in place, it’s unsurprising to see record numbers for Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime services. Cook also touted that Apple News reached 125 million monthly users during the quarter, thanks to curated COVID-19 information from “reliable sources.”

Cook also pointed out that Apple’s COVID-19 screening application, which it released in March, has been downloaded over 2 million times, while the web version has been accessed by 3 million unique visitors so far.

Cook explained that there were three key segments to Apple’s business during Q2 2020:

  1. First 5 weeks: Confident it would be a record Q2
  2. Second 5 weeks: iPhone supply became constrained, demand in China dropped but stable elsewhere
  3. Last 3 weeks: As coronavirus spread globally, “downward pressure on demand” for iPhone and wearables

Going forward, Cook said that he has a “high degree of confidence” in Apple’s business, pointing out that Apple has always been run for the long term. Ultimately, Cook concluded that while it wasn’t the quarter Apple had expected, he’s never been prouder of the team.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disco Elysium for Mac

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.