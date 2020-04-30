Tim Cook: iMessage and FaceTime saw record daily use in Q2, Apple News reached 125M users

During Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings call this afternoon, Tim Cook revealed that both iMessage and FaceTime have set new all-time records for daily use amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With most everyone sheltering in place, it’s unsurprising to see record numbers for Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime services. Cook also touted that Apple News reached 125 million monthly users during the quarter, thanks to curated COVID-19 information from “reliable sources.”

Cook also pointed out that Apple’s COVID-19 screening application, which it released in March, has been downloaded over 2 million times, while the web version has been accessed by 3 million unique visitors so far.

Cook explained that there were three key segments to Apple’s business during Q2 2020:

First 5 weeks: Confident it would be a record Q2 Second 5 weeks: iPhone supply became constrained, demand in China dropped but stable elsewhere Last 3 weeks: As coronavirus spread globally, “downward pressure on demand” for iPhone and wearables

Going forward, Cook said that he has a “high degree of confidence” in Apple’s business, pointing out that Apple has always been run for the long term. Ultimately, Cook concluded that while it wasn’t the quarter Apple had expected, he’s never been prouder of the team.

