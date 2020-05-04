New 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 6K monitor support, Dolby Atmos playback, more

Apple today announced a new generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with the redesigned Magic Keyboard and internal improvements. Another neat tidbit is that the new MacBook Pro includes 6K monitor support, Dolby Atmos playback, enhanced built-in microphones, and more.

While the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro could only be connected to a single 5K display or two 4K displays simultaneously, the 2020 models works with one external 6K display (6016×3384 resolution) at 60Hz. That means users who prefer the smaller version of the MacBook Pro can now use it with Apple’s Pro Display XDR in its full resolution.

Consumers should be aware, however, that only the most expensive models with the 10th-generation quad-core Intel CPUs and 16GB of RAM support 6K external monitors. If you choose the entry-level models with the 8th-generation Intel CPUs and only 8GB of RAM you’ll be limited to use a single 5K monitor or two 4K monitors with your MacBook Pro.

The 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro includes support for Dolby Atmos playback, just like the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 MacBook Air. Dolby Atmos enables immersive surround sound for movies, TV shows, and other compatible media. Apple has also improved the three-mic array in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with directional beamforming, which should make the recorded sound more crisp and clear.

On the downside, this new MacBook Pro is not compatible with Wi-Fi 6, keeping the old 802.11ac Wi‑Fi instead. Wi-Fi 6 enables faster transfer speeds and better traffic management for congested networks, and it’s becoming more common — the iPhone 11 and the 2020 iPad Pro already use the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. And yes, it still has a 720p FaceTime camera in 2020.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1299, but models with the 10th-generation Intel CPU and 16GB RAM starts at $1799. You can now order it from Apple’s online store and already even at a discount through Expercom.

