Upcoming ‘Sonos Five’ and 3rd-gen Sonos Sub pictured in leaked photos

As we reported last week, Sonos is readying updates to the Sonos Play:5, Sonos Sub, and Playbar as part of a Sonos press event scheduled for May 6th. Today, reporter Roland Quandt has shared photos on Twitter of what appears to be marketing images for the new products.

Photos of the aforementioned Playbar update were previously leaked by Dave Zatz. The bar will feature touch-sensitive controls and apparently is slightly wider than the model it replaces, improving stereo separation. Last week, 9to5Mac reported that the new Playbar would support Dolby Atmos, so it could be a perfect companion for Apple TV 4K users.

Interestingly, Quandt refers to the Play:5 successor as the ‘Sonos 5’, suggesting a simplification of the product range. These new products will represent updates to stalwarts of the Sonos lineup; the Play:5 was last refreshed in 2015 and the Playbar was before that.

Unfortunately, these pretty pictures do not tell us much about the tech specification upgrades coming with the new generation hardware. The images show relatively minor design changes to the external chassis.

Despite Apple entering the home wireless speaker market with the HomePod, Sonos and Apple continue to cooperate and get along well. The Sonos lineup of products interoperates well with the Apple ecosystem, thanks to integration with Apple Music and AirPlay 2. Of course, stay tuned to 9to5Mac tomorrow to know when these Sonos announcements are official.

