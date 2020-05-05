Twitter for iOS testing new feature that warns you about posting ‘language that could be harmful’

Twitter has announced that it is testing a feature that aims to discourage users from sending a reply using language that could be “offensive or hurtful.” Here’s how it will work.

When a user hits “send” on a reply that includes “language that could be harmful,” the Twitter app for iOS will show a popup message. Users will then have the opportunity to revise the tweet and remove the language or post it anyway.

Twitter explains:

When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.

In a statement to Reuters, Twitter’s global head of site policy for trust and safety, Sunita Salifram elaborated on the feature. “We’re trying to encourage people to rethink their behavior and rethink their language before posting because they often are in the heat of the moment and they might say something they regret,” Salifram said.

Twitter has resisted the idea of adding an edit button. Instead, CEO Jack Dorsey has suggested features that could make it easier to add clarity to tweets.

This new feature will be tested first through a “limited experiment” for iOS users. You can download Twitter on the App Store.

