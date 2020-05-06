Poll: Are you buying Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard?

Apple this week officially unveiled a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing performance improvements and a new Magic Keyboard. Many people had been waiting for this laptop to be there next upgrade, and we’re curious: are you going to buy one?

Under the hood, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro can now be built to include tenth-generation quad-core processors, offering a nice improvement over the previous 8th-generation processors. That being said, the base the $1299 and $1499 SKUs still use the older 8th-gen CPUs.

For the first time ever, you can also now configure the 13-inch MacBook Pro to include 32GB of RAM. Previously, this was an option left to the 15-inch and eventually 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple has also doubled the base storage confirmation from 128GB to 256GB across the board, and you can max out at 4TB as a build-to-order configuration.

But perhaps the biggest change of all is the new Magic Keyboard. This means that after years of complaints about reliability issues, Apple no longer sells a new MacBook with the butterfly keyboard. The new Magic Keyboard features an inverted-T shaped arrow key design, a physical Esc key, and more key travel.

But what about the 14-inch MacBook Pro rumors?

Sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo have said that Apple plans to upgrade the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new 14-inch display, much like the 15-inch MacBook Pro became 16-inches. This change didn’t happen with today’s update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it’s still in the cards.

Kuo has said that the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will feature a mini LED display, but the technology for this isn’t expected to be ready until later this year or early next year. Apple likely didn’t want to go that long without updating the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard, hence today’s release.

As Apple gradually expanded the Magic Keyboard to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, many 9to5Mac readers indicated they were waiting for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now that it’s here, are you planning to buy it? Let us know down in the comments and in the poll below!

