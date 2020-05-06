Stacktrace Podcast 082: “The Ministry of iOS Development”

John automates the deployment of his website, which just celebrated its third birthday (or is it “anniversary”?), Rambo is about to launch a new app, and the two go on a deep dive into the iOS 13.5 beta and Apple + Google’s “Exposure notification” system for tracking the spread of COVID-19.
Links
- The Publish DeploymentMethod API
- Apple updates the 13-inch MacBook Pro
- Apple and Google’s COVID-19 tracing system
