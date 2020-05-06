Stacktrace Podcast 082: “The Ministry of iOS Development”

John automates the deployment of his website, which just celebrated its third birthday (or is it “anniversary”?), Rambo is about to launch a new app, and the two go on a deep dive into the iOS 13.5 beta and Apple + Google’s “Exposure notification” system for tracking the spread of COVID-19.

Sponsored by Bitrise: iOS Continuous Integration and Delivery for building better applications, faster. Sign up for free and learn more here.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/WnHaJhtMpT_StacktraceEp82.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: