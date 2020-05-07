DXOMark: iPhone 11 selfie camera ‘decent’ but not among the best smartphones

DXOMark has published its full review of the iPhone 11’s front-facing camera today. While the review says the 12MP front-facing camera delivers “decent performance,” it fails to make the overall top 10.

Today’s iPhone 11 review from DXOMark follows their review of the iPhone 11 Pro in January. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro share the same front-facing camera technology, and the results are similar but with a few key differences.

Overall, the iPhone 11 selfie camera scores a 91 in DXOMark’s testing, which is one point lower than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Interestingly, the biggest difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is in the focus category.

Focus is a bit of a weak point for the iPhone 11 and a category in which it performs worse than its cousin 11 Pro Max. The subject is in focus when capturing selfies at close distances, but at longer distances—for example, when shooting with an extended selfie-stick—the face is noticeably more out of focus than on the iPhone 11 Pro or the Galaxy S10+. Subjects at the back of group selfies are also noticeably out of focus.

Further testing from DXOMark indicates that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is “capable of maintaining better sharpness than the iPhone 11 as the subject moves further away from the camera.”

Elsewhere, selfie images taken with the iPhone 11 are similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. There are some issues with noise, DXOMark says, particularly in low light environments. In terms of video, the review says the iPhone 11 is “a good option but not among the best.”

Apparently, the iPhone 11 also does “slightly better” in color and noise than the iPhone 11 Pro while recording video:

On the upside, the iPhone 11 does slightly better in the color category and manages noise a little better than the Apple flagship phone. Exposure is accurate in bright light and under typical indoor conditions, and drops off only in low light. Video footage also shows pleasant color, with good white balance and smooth transitions in changing light conditions.

With the DXOMark review of the iPhone 11 selfie camera complete, is the breakdown the top 10. Interestingly, the iPhone 11 Pro score also went from a 91 to a 92 at some point between now and the original review in January.

Huawei P40 Pro – 103 Huawei nova 6 5G – 100 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – 100 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – 99 ASUS ZenFone 6 – 98 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – 97 Samsung Galaxy S10+ – 96 Huawei Mate 30 Pro – 93 iPhone 11 Pro Max – 92 Google Pixel 3 – 92 Google Pixel 4 – 92 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – 92 iPhone 11 – 91

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that the methodology and reliability of DXOMark’s testing is often questioned and disputed, primarily on the basis that camera quality is subjective and assigning a “score” is challenging. What do you think of these results? Let us know down in the comments!

