Overcast podcast player gains Apple Watch streaming over cellular and direct downloads over Wi-Fi

- May. 8th 2020 8:07 am PT

0

A new update for the popular podcast player Overcast for iOS and watchOS brings some nice changes for how you access episodes on Apple’s wearable. The most exciting new feature is streaming over cellular arriving for Apple Watch.

While the App Store release notes for Overcast just mention “More reliable Apple Watch downloads” and bug fixes, Overcast shared more specifics on Twitter.

Along with the new ability to stream podcasts on Apple Watch over cellular (or Wi-Fi) and episode downloading directly over Wi-Fi instead of over Bluetooth from iPhone, there are two small caveats. You’ll have to redownload your podcasts and Smart Speed and Voice Boost have been removed temporarily.

However, users should see much-improved reliability and less battery drain (on iPhone) along with the ability to stream over Apple Watch.

Overcast is a free download with in-app purchases to unlock all of its capabilities. Overcast also detailed its upcoming feature plans for future updates.

