Rumors: iPhone 12 Pro to feature ProMotion high-refresh rate screen, improved Face ID, 3x rear camera zoom

Max Weinbach’s latest reporting as featured in EverythingApplePro’s video indicates that the iPhone 12 will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. Or at least, only on the iPhone 12 Pro phones: that’s the high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models.

The phone will dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes to conserve battery life where appropriate. This is similar to the ProMotion system available in the iPad Pro for a few years now. To support the 120Hz feature, the internal battery is also growing in capacity to maintain good battery life even when the phone is refreshing the display rapidly for extended periods.

The latest information suggests that the new biggest iPhone, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, will feature a battery capacity in excess of 4400mAH.

Apple made a big deal about battery life longevity with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series, and it is trying to maintain that reputation whilst also adding battery-intensive features like ProMotion and 5G cellular this year.

EverythingApplePro also says to expect Face ID improvements, beyond the smaller notch design change. Apparently, Face ID will support a wider angle of view to allow unlocking at more angles.

Regarding the camera, Apple is improving low-light photography with faster autofocus and improved image stabilization. Smart HDR is being upgraded to reduce noise in dark environments as well. The new LiDAR scanner may be used to enhance autofocus further. It’s also speculated that the LiDAR sensor will improve the accuracy of Portrait Mode photos. The video also reports that the telephoto zoom is getting upgraded from 2x to 3x, allowing users to get closer to subjects without resorting to digital zoom (cropping).

You can watch the latest leaks video here:

The iPhone 12 line will launch later this year with four models across three screen sizes; a new smaller 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models and a larger 6.7-inch device. The phones will feature a new external design with flat sides and a smaller notch, 5G cellular networking, the rear-facing LiDAR scanner, improved cameras and the latest Apple A14 processor.