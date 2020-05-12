How hard is it to kickflip a skateboard made with $700 Mac Pro wheels? This YouTuber found out…

Apple’s Mac Pro Wheels are a $400 upgrade if you buy them when you’re configuring the machine but if you want to buy them after? That runs a cool $700. We’ve seen lots of fun had around the sky-high price and minimal utility of these computer wheels but now YouTuber Braille Skateboarding has taken things to the next level with a functioning Mac Pro Wheel custom skateboard.

Braille Skateboarding shared the amusing video today taking a few different approaches for how to attach the $700 Mac Pro wheels to a skateboard deck. They got the idea after seeing YouTube Unbox Therapy make a skateboard out of a Mac Pro-esque PC computer case, however, it wasn’t really functional.

In the first go, we see Braille Skateboarding attach the deck with just one bolt for each wheel. After realizing how unstable it feels (and successfully doing a couple of kickflips!) they tried another hardware configuration. However, that still allowed the wheels to rotate and spin 360-degrees, so they popped some standard wheel trucks on and figured out how to use them to keep the wheels facing in a straight line.

A few different people take a turn on the final version of the Mac Pro Wheel Skateboard and were actually able to get a few somewhat predictable rides in and some more kickflips. Check out the hilarious video below!

