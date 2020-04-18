Gallery: Hands-on images showcase Apple’s $700 Mac Pro Wheels Kit

Apple this week officially started selling replacement kits for Mac Pro feet and wheels. Now, our first look at the $700 Mac Pro Wheels Kit in the wild has emerged. Head below for a close-up look at what you get for that price.

Images posted to Weibo today show the Mac Pro Wheels Kit in all of its glory. Included in the box are the four wheels alongside a 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit. Apple warns that “additional tools are necessary” for actually installing the wheels on your Mac Pro.

This is Apple’s elevator pitch for the Mac Pro Wheels Kit:

Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio. Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro feet with wheels adds approximately one inch to the height of the frame.

Don’t forget that Apple is selling a new Mac Pro Feet Kit as well, which sets you back a much more reasonable (?) $300. Without further ado, here’s a full gallery of images showcasing the Mac Pro Wheels Kit:

You can order the new Mac Pro Wheels Kit on Apple’s website now. If you have any money left for expedited shipping, you can get your order as soon as April 22. Thanks to 9to5Mac reader Wolfy for sharing these images. Also, be sure to follow 9to5Mac on Weibo here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: