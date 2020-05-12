iPhone: How to bulk delete Instagram comments

- May. 12th 2020 5:00 am PT

0

Instagram has made some updates to make it easier to keep the social media platform a positive place for everyone. One of the new features to reduce bullying is the ability to bulk delete Instagram comments on the iOS app. Read on for how to use the feature…

Instagram has been continuing its efforts to fight online bullying and one of the latest examples is being able to quickly bulk delete up to 25 comments at a time.

Keep in mind if you’re regularly having trouble with negative or offensive comments, you may also want to head to Instagram Settings > Privacy > Comments > and customize your “Allow Comments From” and/or “Block Comments From” details. But in any case, the ability to bulk delete comments will be welcomed by many users.

Instagram is also rolling out the ability for users to control who can include you in a mention or tag. You’ll find those settings when available in the same Settings > Privacy section inside Instagram for iPhone.

iPhone: How to bulk delete Instagram comments

  1. Head to your post that you’d like to delete multiple comments
  2. Tap on one of the comments
  3. Tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner
  4. Tap Manage Comments
  5. Select up to 25 comments that you’d like to delete by tapping them
  6. Choose Delete in the bottom left corner, confirm by tapping Delete Comments

Here’s how these steps look:

How to bulk delete comments Instagram iPhone iOS

If you’re not seeing the option yet, you can make sure you’re running the most recent Instagram iOS release in the App Store but keep in mind the feature may be a server-side change.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GoodTask task manager

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Instagram Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.