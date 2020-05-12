Spark email gains full mouse and trackpad support on iPad, emoji reactions for iOS and Mac

Popular email client Spark is out with a nice update today that sees full iPad mouse and trackpad support arrive as well as new email emoji reactions for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Spark detailed the update in a blog post today. First up, the iPadOS version of Spark is joining the mouse and trackpad party with full support of Apple’s latest input features that arrived with iPadOS 13.4 for a more seamless email experience.

For all of you who use an iPad as your primary work device, Spark introduces the full mouse and trackpad support. Our goal with this update is to provide you with a smooth and effortless email experience on your iPad. Now, navigating your inbox becomes a lot faster and more convenient. You can quickly scroll through your emails, perform swipe actions with a trackpad, and easily select the text, just like you do on your desktop. And when you hover over different toolbars in Spark, the pointer will change its appearance to enhance your navigation.

Another handy update that offers a quick way to respond to emails is with emoji reactions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. If you’re used to Slack emoji reactions, you’ll feel right at home with Spark’s implementation.

Now, you and your teammates can add emoji reactions to shared emails or comments. Give your colleague a thumbs up on their weekly report. Agree with a teammate by simply tapping ➕ under their comment. Or add a checkmark emoji under an email with a status update to confirm that you’ve read it.

Just tap the emoji icon below an email and pick the desired reaction. This is a great way to save time on replies and add some fun to your communication. Reactions are available in Spark on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Spark is a free download from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, as well as Mac.

