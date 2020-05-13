Apple government affairs VP Cynthia Hogan departing next month

Apple has announced that its vice president of public policy and government affairs, Cynthia Hogan, is departing. This announcement comes after Hogan joined Joe Biden’s vice presidential selection team last month.

Hogan joined Apple in 2016, tasked with a variety of responsibilities related to policy, lobbying, and government relations. Apple has not yet named a replacement for Hogan, but the company did confirm the departure to Axios.

Prior to joining Apple, Hogan served as counsel to Biden in the White House and Senate. She also spent two years as the vice president of Public Policy for the NFL. During her time at Apple, Hogan reported to Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives.

Other members of Biden’s vice president team include Senator Chris Dodd, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt, and Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles.

“Selecting a vice presidential candidate is one of the most important decisions in a presidential campaign and no one knows this more than Joe Biden,” said campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. “These four co-chairs reflect the strength and diversity of our party, and will provide tremendous insight and expertise to what will be a rigorous selection and vetting process.”

Hogan will officially depart Apple next month, the company says.

