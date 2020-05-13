Facebook app for iPadOS updated with Split View and Slide Over multitasking support

Facebook has finally added multitasking support to its official iPadOS app in the latest update available. While users can have two apps running simultaneously side by side on iPad since iOS 9, the Facebook app wasn’t compatible with these features until now.

The release of an update compatible with multitasking on iPad came as a surprise since Facebook didn’t comment on anything that had changed in version 269.0 of the iOS app. Now the app works with both Split Screen and Slide Over.

With Split View on iPad, Facebook users can open it side by side with other apps, which is great for when you want to share a post with someone through another app without leaving the Facebook app.

There’s also support for Slide Over, which allows you to quickly open Facebook over another full-screen application. At least for now, it still doesn’t support multiple windows, drag and drop, and the seamless mouse implementation on iPad.

You can download Facebook for iOS and iPadOS on the App Store for free. The latest version of the app requires iOS 10 and later.

