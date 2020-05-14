Apple details COVID-19 adjustments in latest Supplier Responsibility Report

Apple has published its latest Supplier Responsibility Report today and along with the usual updates on how its partners are doing when it comes to keeping workplaces safe and respectful for employees. However, this edition includes specifics on how Apple has modified procedures at its suppliers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TechCrunch first shared a detailed look into the new Supplier Responsibility Report that Apple just made available. Notably, it looks to be the first time that Senior Vice President of Operations Sabih Khan has written a public-facing piece since taking the role last year.

After thanking Apple’s suppliers around the word, Khan says that thousands of its employees worked with suppliers to create a plan to continue business in a fashion that took to account health recommendations in each country as well as the universal rules that govern coronavirus spread mitigation. A few actions it has taken at its supplier facilities: Health screenings

limiting density and enforcing strict social distancing

Requiring the use of PPE both during work and in common areas

Implementing enhanced deep cleaning protocols

Deploying masks and sanitizers to employees Apple has also redesigned and reconfigured factory floorpans at its suppliers where needed. It has also introduced flexible work hours like staggered work shifts to ensure social distancing measures can be maintained.

Apple highlights in its report that “In 2019 we performed 1142 supplier assessments in 49 countries.” The company shared that last year 82% of its suppliers fell into the “high performers” category, a year-over-year improvement of 6%. And as for “low performers,” they fell below the 1% mark.

“While COVID-19 has been an unprecedented challenge, we’ve also drawn hope and inspiration from humanity’s renewed focus on the health of our colleagues, friends, and neighbors. That consciousness — of our health and the health of others — is something we can always carry with us,” Khan finishes. “Our work to protect people and the planet may never be finished — but we’ve never been more confident that our brightest days are still ahead.”

You can check out the full Supplier Responsibility Report on Apple’s dedicated microsite here.

